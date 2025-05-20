Guitarist Orianthi Announces New Album ‘Some Kind of Feeling’ Coming Out in Multiple Formats

Guitar virtuoso Orianthi will release Some Kind of Feeling in stages. The music hits streaming on June 27, CDs arrive on August 15, and the vinyl drops on September 19.

She split production duties with Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley and took charge of three tracks herself: "First Time Blues," "Ghost," and "Bad For Each Other." Shirley shaped the remaining seven, including the new single "Attention." This single has electrifying guitar work and bold lyrics, and it debuted on May 16.

According to Sleaze Roxx, Noble PR Consultancy said, "Though the lyrics ... expose an annoying ex-lover's habit of drunk texting to rile up her cooled passions, its title makes us think about the kind of attention we've been paying to the singer/songwriter and virtuoso electric guitarist over the past 20 years."

This is a bold step forward for the musician. After working with stars like Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper, she struck gold with her Geffen album, Believe, in 2009. Her hit, "According to You," climbed into Billboard's Top 20.

"Attention" brings together a skilled band. Justin Andres handles bass, Nick Maybury adds guitar layers, Demian Arriaga drives the drums, and Carey Frank weaves keyboard magic. Sharlotte Gibson, Maiya Sykes, and Allison Iraheta blend their voices on backup.

Blues master Joe Bonamassa joins in on "First Time Blues," adding his signature touch. The lyrics cover themes of independence and moving on from a toxic relationship.

Recording happened at NRG Studios in North Hollywood and Love Street Sound in Glendale. Brian Lee and Bob Smith added the final polish at Waygate Mastering.