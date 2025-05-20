Rolling Stones Guitarist Hits 15-Year Milestone Clean and Sober

At 77, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones marked 15 years without drugs or alcohol. "I feel the best I've ever felt," he told The Daily Telegraph. He describes himself as "clean and serene."

Ten treatment centers later, sobriety stuck. Wood quit smoking nine years ago as well. His body sent clear signals that it was time. "It was that little voice inside me. I was bleeding out of every orifice. And I thought, ... somebody's trying to tell me something," Wood said.

Those first sober shows tested his mettle. "Before going on [stage]. And during, and after. That's what it was for all those years. And then suddenly having to learn to fly," he reflected on his past substance use while performing.

His fellow musicians stood firm beside him. Mick Jagger offered steady support, and this backing was vital during tours.

Support groups from Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) became his anchors. The mix of people facing similar battles made an impact. "It's a wonderful feeling to be able to rely on perfect strangers, from all walks of life. Suddenly we're all in the same lifeboat together," he said.

Creating art and making music guides his path to wellness. Between shows, he finds peace with a paintbrush in hand. "Without music I would be totally lost. And to be part of a group of people whose higher power is that music, and to be on that plane together – the unspoken plane, you go there and you're lifted," he said.