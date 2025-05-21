TC’s Ticket Blitz Tuesday

Contests
TC’s hittin’ the road with Team DHA to send you to the HOTTEST shows of the summer! Every Tuesday, TC & Team DHA will be at a different location from…

Michael Bufis
TCs-Ticket-Blitz-Tuesday v2

TC's hittin' the road with Team DHA to send you to the HOTTEST shows of the summer!

Every Tuesday, TC & Team DHA will be at a different location from 12noon - 1:05p with your chance to win tickets to upcoming shows, but you must be present to win. Check out the full schedule below and check back regularly to see which new locations were added.

May 6th - Bask 46 (1530 Route 46 in Woodland Park) - WDHA's Mammoth For Ya Mama

POSTPONED - May 13th - Diamond Spring Brewing Co. (50 Broadway in Denville) - WDHA's Rock The Park with Volbeat, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside

May 20th - Diamond Spring Brewing Co. (50 Broadway in Denville) - WDHA's Rock The Park with Volbeat, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside

May 27th - Defying Gravitea (211 Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pequannock Township) - WDHA's Rock The Park with Volbeat, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside AND WDHA's Thanks-Guitar-Ving with Mammoth and Myles Kennedy

