Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Funniest Street Name in New Jersey

It can be really amusing to discover some of the stranger names of cities across the U.S., but what about street names? There are some very funny and odd street…

Anne Erickson
It can be really amusing to discover some of the stranger names of cities across the U.S., but what about street names?
Getty Images / Pavlo Stavnichuk

It can be really amusing to discover some of the stranger names of cities across the U.S., but what about street names? There are some very funny and odd street names out there, and one could say that's even more the case with street names than cities, because there are more street names out there and usually a less strict naming process.

There's a lot in a street name, too. Countless people have decided to buy or not buy a home or property on a certain street because of its name. Now, a new report out names the funniest street name in every state in the U.S., and it's a fascinating find.

Funniest Street Name in the State

The crew at Reader's Digest has put together an entertaining tally of the funniest street names in the country. In the piece, they note that "Yes, people were given the opportunity to name a street, and this is what they chose" and that these are "by no means the only funny street names out there," because every city and state in the county is filled with amusing street names.

Before we get to the state, let's look at a street name that is truly hilarious and unbelievable. "Booger Hollow Road" is a street located in the town of Dadeville, Alabama. Can you imagine a road with the word "booger" in it? Kids likely have a huge laugh about this in elementary schools in Dadeville. According to Reader's Digest, "Booger Hollow is one of the more common silly road names" and that there's another one about "60 miles northeast of Montgomery, there are also Booger Hollow Roads in Kentucky and Georgia."

So, let's get to New Jersey and the state's strangest street name. Reader's Digest picks the weirdest street name to be Shades of Death Road, located in Warren County, New Jersey. That's a scary one. "The street "also has multiple origin stories involving everything from a malaria outbreak in the mid-1800s, to a pack of vicious wildcats said to have attacked and killed travelers along the road, to an unruly group of murderous bandits," Reader's Digest states.

New Jersey
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Insurance Agent’s Side Hustle Pizza Shop Gets Rave Reviews From Barstool’s Portnoy
Local NewsInsurance Agent’s Side Hustle Pizza Shop Gets Rave Reviews From Barstool’s PortnoyJim Mayhew
New Jersey Has One of the Smallest Towns in the U.S.
Local NewsNew Jersey Has One of the Smallest Towns in the U.S.Anne Erickson
HoneyStash Mural inside the building
Local NewsMetuchen’s First Weed Shop Opens With Art and Music FestivalSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect