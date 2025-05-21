WDHA Rock Shows You Won’t Want To Miss

Contests
Pavement Music

It's Time To ROCK!

Spring, Summer, and Fall- WDHA is bringing the ROCK! It's Terrie Carr, and we love "Presenting" shows in New Jersey. It's what we do- hanging and rocking with you, the greatest rock fans on the planet.

NOW- There are so many amazing shows coming to the area, (Pantera, Hardy, North To Shore...so many), and this is a short list, but here are a few of my personal faves that will rock the area in venues big and small.....rockers new and classic........ LET'S GO!

WDHA Brews With The Band - Diamond Spring Brewing with Soraia 6/6

This is a "win your way on experience" - and it will be awesome at Diamond Spring Brewing on Broadway in Denville. Brews, Tunes, and good friends- enter and join us on 6/6

Shinedown- Madison Square Garden 7/20

Shinedown hits MSG for their first time headlining with special guests- Bush and Morgan Wade - https://www.ticketmaster.com/shinedown-dance-kid-dance-new-york-new-york-07-20-2025/event/3B00622EA9E711A5

GHOST- Madison Square Garden 7/22

The clergy hits NYC! I can't wait - https://www.msg.com/events-tickets/ghost-madison-square-garden-july-2025/3B00615696AD0E38

WDHA Presents Plush At Debonair Music Hall

Plush returns! We will get new music on July 26th to Debonair Music Hall too! Grab your tickets https://debonairmusichall.com/

Summer Of Loud- 7/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center

PNC is the home of metal - this summer with a show including I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, and Parkway Drive on 7/24

https://concerts.livenation.com/summer-of-loud-parkway-drive-killswitch-holmdel-new-jersey-07-24-

Linkin Park- Prudential Center - 8/3

https://www.ticketmaster.com/linkin-park-from-zero-world-tour-newark-new-jersey-08-03-2025/event/0200616DD7674BE3

Emily Armstrong brought power into LP, and the band is in the area for a few show,s including Pru on 8/3 and Barclays on

Billy Idol and Joan Jett- Madison Square Garden- 8/20

Two of the 80s biggest icons are coming to MSG- The hits will be nonstop - "It's a nice day to Tooooooor again"! https://www.ticketmaster.com/billy-idol-its-a-nice-day-new-york-new-york-08-20-2025/event/3B00622FDB531884?landing=c

WDHA Presents Rock The Park 2025 with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside - PNC Bank Arts Center - 8/10

We are back with Rock The Park! Volbeat headlines for the first time with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside- Let's GO!

The Who- Madison Square Garden- 8/30

Saying one final farewell- "The Song Is Over" - Don't miss it- https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-who-the-song-is-over-new-york-new-york-08-30-2025/event/3B0062A3D09213F0

WDHA Presents Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, and Return To Dust - Prudential Center- 9/10

https://www.prucenter.com/events/breaking-benjamin-three-days-grace

We rock the rock! Come and join us for the party with three great bands!

WDHA Presents Mammoth with special guest - Myles Kennedy- Wellmont Theater- 11/16

Tickets are selling FAST! Don't get shut out! As Mammoth and Myles rock The Wellmont for a DHA show on 11/16. SO EXCITED!

See You On The Road!

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
