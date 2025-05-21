WDHA Rock Shows You Won’t Want To Miss
It’s Time To ROCK! Spring, Summer, and Fall- WDHA is bringing the ROCK! It’s Terrie Carr, and we love “Presenting” shows in New Jersey. It’s what we do- hanging and…
It's Time To ROCK!
Spring, Summer, and Fall- WDHA is bringing the ROCK! It's Terrie Carr, and we love "Presenting" shows in New Jersey. It's what we do- hanging and rocking with you, the greatest rock fans on the planet.
NOW- There are so many amazing shows coming to the area, (Pantera, Hardy, North To Shore...so many), and this is a short list, but here are a few of my personal faves that will rock the area in venues big and small.....rockers new and classic........ LET'S GO!
WDHA Brews With The Band - Diamond Spring Brewing with Soraia 6/6
This is a "win your way on experience" - and it will be awesome at Diamond Spring Brewing on Broadway in Denville. Brews, Tunes, and good friends- enter and join us on 6/6
Shinedown- Madison Square Garden 7/20
Shinedown hits MSG for their first time headlining with special guests- Bush and Morgan Wade - https://www.ticketmaster.com/shinedown-dance-kid-dance-new-york-new-york-07-20-2025/event/3B00622EA9E711A5
GHOST- Madison Square Garden 7/22
The clergy hits NYC! I can't wait - https://www.msg.com/events-tickets/ghost-madison-square-garden-july-2025/3B00615696AD0E38
WDHA Presents Plush At Debonair Music Hall
Plush returns! We will get new music on July 26th to Debonair Music Hall too! Grab your tickets https://debonairmusichall.com/
Summer Of Loud- 7/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC is the home of metal - this summer with a show including I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, and Parkway Drive on 7/24
Linkin Park- Prudential Center - 8/3
https://www.ticketmaster.com/linkin-park-from-zero-world-tour-newark-new-jersey-08-03-2025/event/0200616DD7674BE3
Emily Armstrong brought power into LP, and the band is in the area for a few show,s including Pru on 8/3 and Barclays on
Billy Idol and Joan Jett- Madison Square Garden- 8/20
Two of the 80s biggest icons are coming to MSG- The hits will be nonstop - "It's a nice day to Tooooooor again"! https://www.ticketmaster.com/billy-idol-its-a-nice-day-new-york-new-york-08-20-2025/event/3B00622FDB531884?landing=c
WDHA Presents Rock The Park 2025 with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside - PNC Bank Arts Center - 8/10
We are back with Rock The Park! Volbeat headlines for the first time with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside- Let's GO!
The Who- Madison Square Garden- 8/30
Saying one final farewell- "The Song Is Over" - Don't miss it- https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-who-the-song-is-over-new-york-new-york-08-30-2025/event/3B0062A3D09213F0
WDHA Presents Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, and Return To Dust - Prudential Center- 9/10
We rock the rock! Come and join us for the party with three great bands!
WDHA Presents Mammoth with special guest - Myles Kennedy- Wellmont Theater- 11/16
Tickets are selling FAST! Don't get shut out! As Mammoth and Myles rock The Wellmont for a DHA show on 11/16. SO EXCITED!