Disturbed to Headline 85th Sturgis Rally at Full Throttle Saloon

Disturbed will storm the stage at Full Throttle Saloon on August 5 for the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It will draw 700,000 riders to South Dakota's Black Hills.

The rally scored big by booking the band. Full Throttle, the biggest biker spot on earth, starts strong with Tesla on Monday. Jackyl keeps their quarter-century tradition alive with a wild Thursday set.

"Jackyl night at Full Throttle Saloon is always the highlight of our Year, and in the middle of our show, someone will win our 2025 Rolling Sturgis Harley-Davidson motorcycle. LET'S GET ALL UP IN IT!" said Jesse James Dupree, Jackyl's lead singer.

A Charity Fish Fry starts the five-day party on August 3. Custom bikes take center stage on August 4 at the 19th Annual Old School Chopper Show. The Urban Rides Bagger Show is on August 5.

Wednesday morning, riders gather for the Pappy Hoel Memorial Ride. It honors the founder of the Sturgis Rally, and each bike must give $50 to support local causes. Owner Michael Ballard leads the pack from Full Throttle's gates alongside special guests. The bar opened in 2000 and relocated in 2016. Now spread across 600 acres, it boasts an Olympic pool, food courts, and a Harley station. Historic bridges from the original site now offer prime spots to watch the action.

Disturbed brings raw power to the main stage. Their music has hit 8 billion streams, and they sold over 17 million albums. Their tracks dominate rock radio, often claiming top spots on mainstream charts.