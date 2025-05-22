ENTER ONLINE: Dave Matthews Band

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Dave Matthews Band at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Tuesday, June 3rd!

Dave Matthews Band was formed in 1991 by a then 24-year-old Dave Matthews in Charlottesville, Virginia. Instead of going solo, Matthews decided to put together a group of instrumentalists in the form of Carter Beauford, LeRoi Moore, Boyd Tinsley, Peter Griesar, and 16-year-old bass prodigy Stefan Lessard. The group performed at Trax Nightclub in March and an Earth Day Festival in April, but it wasn’t until May when the Dave Matthews Band officially began performing gigs regularly.

Throughout 1992, DMB gained traction and explored venues outside of their home in Charlottesville. They travelled to the Carolinas, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, and New York. By 1993, DMB was headlining, including at the ever-popular H.O.R.D.E. festival. Their tactic of allowing concertgoers to record their shows for personal use paid off, creating a community of passionate fans along the way.

Dave Matthews Band released their first album, Remember Two Things, in November of ‘93, and was certified Platinum – a huge accomplishment for an independent album. In May 1994, DMB began recording their first studio album, Under The Table and Dreaming, which was released later that year in September. They performed a show in their hometown of Charlottesville to celebrate the September release, where the mayor then declared it to be Dave Matthews Band Day.

DMB continued to tour, expanding their reach to Europe in 1994, and have appeared on numerous late-night television shows since 1995. They received their first Grammy nominations in 1996 and later that same year won their first Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group for So Much to Say. DMB has continuously worked throughout the years to support numerous relief efforts, raising millions of dollars for educational opportunities, hurricane relief, and environmental conservation.

