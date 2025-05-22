Mammoth Performs – THE END – Live at Debonair Music Hall- 5/11/2025
Mammoth Brought It To Our Winners When we were told Mammoth wanted to come out and play for some lucky WDHA contest winners we had NO IDEA how truly awesome…
Mammoth Brought It To Our Winners
When we were told Mammoth wanted to come out and play for some lucky WDHA contest winners we had NO IDEA how truly awesome it would be.
5 songs turned into 7 for just under 300 of their biggest New Jersey fans. Epic.
It's Terrie Carr and bringing our listening family incredible experiences with their favorite artists is something that makes us so happy. It's who we are- it's what we do. WDHA plays music, we always have, but connection is the path that music has taken us down.
Connecting with music fans AND connecting music fans with the artists they love. We are grateful for our listening family and for our artist family who understand how important the music community is.
Mammoth Closes Out Our Listener Exclusive With Their New One - "THE END"
Special thanks to Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth, Tim Tournier, Uncle Pat (the man, the myth, the legend), Mik Gaffney, Nick Attaway, Rob Tarantino and Kevin Chiramonte.
And our team of Don Melnyk and Tom Stark for Audio and Video for our WDHA Performance videos. Stay tuned- More to come!
HUGE thanks to David Gaskill at Debonair Music Hall for providing us with an amazing space to celebrate music in. https://debonairmusichall.com/
Full Event Photos
Can't wait to see you all on November 14th at The Wellmont Theater- As WDHA Presents Mammoth with special guest- Myles Kennedy. Get your tickets before they SELL OUT!
Rock On!
Terrie Carr