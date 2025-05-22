Contests
Mammoth Performs – THE END – Live at Debonair Music Hall- 5/11/2025

Mammoth Brought It To Our Winners When we were told Mammoth wanted to come out and play for some lucky WDHA contest winners we had NO IDEA how truly awesome…

Terrie Carr
Photo Credit Joe Hughes

Mammoth Brought It To Our Winners

When we were told Mammoth wanted to come out and play for some lucky WDHA contest winners we had NO IDEA how truly awesome it would be.

5 songs turned into 7 for just under 300 of their biggest New Jersey fans. Epic.

It's Terrie Carr and bringing our listening family incredible experiences with their favorite artists is something that makes us so happy. It's who we are- it's what we do. WDHA plays music, we always have, but connection is the path that music has taken us down.

Connecting with music fans AND connecting music fans with the artists they love. We are grateful for our listening family and for our artist family who understand how important the music community is.

Mammoth Closes Out Our Listener Exclusive With Their New One - "THE END"

Special thanks to Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth, Tim Tournier, Uncle Pat (the man, the myth, the legend), Mik Gaffney, Nick Attaway, Rob Tarantino and Kevin Chiramonte.

And our team of Don Melnyk and Tom Stark for Audio and Video for our WDHA Performance videos. Stay tuned- More to come!

HUGE thanks to David Gaskill at Debonair Music Hall for providing us with an amazing space to celebrate music in. https://debonairmusichall.com/

Full Event Photos

https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/13/mammoth-at-debonair-photo-dump-pt-1

https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/15/mammoth-at-debonair-photo-dump-pt-2

Can't wait to see you all on November 14th at The Wellmont Theater- As WDHA Presents Mammoth with special guest- Myles Kennedy. Get your tickets before they SELL OUT!

https://wellmonttheater.com

Rock On!

Terrie Carr

Debonair Music HallMammothwdha
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
