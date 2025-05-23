Josh Freese Shares Funny Gift from A Perfect Circle Following Foo Fighters Release

Josh Freese is moving on quite well after making headlines about him being let go from his drumming duties with the Foo Fighters. He's currently on the road with A Perfect Circle, who gave Freese a funny gift.



In Freese's statement about being let go, he jokingly wrote, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from Foo Fighters' list." Freese then made up a faux top 10 list, and one of the "reasons" he listed was, "Refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show."



Well, A Perfect Circle took the list to heart and put a Ouija board and nunchucks in his dressing room at a recent gig. Freese shared a photo of the items on Instagram and wrote, "I laughed at first when I saw the Ouija Board and nunchucks but then I read the piece of paper. It was touching and of course, made me a little emotional. Really thoughtful and sweet."



The piece of paper in question is a list titled "10 Reasons Why We Want Josh Freese on Tour Forever." The reasons on this list included "Your wife is a smoke show," "You love poodles," "You actually make us enjoy touring," and "You make chaos look composed."



The whole list is worth a read and is embedded below. Honestly, it makes you want to get to know Freese more and be a member of A Perfect Circle. Clearly, they have a fun vibe when they're on the road.