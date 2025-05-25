All Mixed Up – Conversation With Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Contests
Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up John Cowsill and Vicki Peterson join me for an extended conversation. We'll get to a song from their new album, plus new music from Bruce Springsteen, the Bongos, Ed Seifert, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Song For Emma - Joe Walsh
One (Songs of Surrender) - U2
Collide - Howie Day
Better After All - Jonatha Brooke
I Saw Love - David Gray

Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco
Dance To the Music - Sly & the Family Stone
Bang the Drum All Day - Todd Rundgren
Under A Raging Moon - Roger Daltrey

Great Big World - Ed Seifert
Always Come Home To You - Deni Bonet
On the Way Home - Buffalo Springfield
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Chimes of Freedom - Bruce Springsteen
Eight Miles High - Byrds
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

Save It For Later - Pete Townshend
Love Reign O'er Me (demo) - Pete Townshend
Won't Get Fooled Again (demo) - Pete Townshend

Mambo Sun - Bongos
Hero Takes A Fall - Bangles
Some Good Years - Cowsills

Vicki Peterson - John Cowsill Interview

Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Goodnight Saigon - Billy Joel
Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits

Do It Again - Chris Cron
How I Fell - Rob Laufer
Caroline, No - Glenn Frey
Long Promised Road - Beach Boys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

