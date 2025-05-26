WDHA’s Brews with the Band: Soraia – Friday June 6th

Enjoy an intimate acoustic performance with one of your favorite bands while sipping some high-end, DELICIOUS locally brewed beer.

Philly rockers Soraia swing by on Friday, June 6th. Zou Zou and company are basically DHA family at this point, and we can't wait to start this new series off right. And the ONLY way to check this out is to win your way in. Mike Anthony will have your chance to win a pair of passes the week of May 19th, but you can enter below NOW for an additional chance to win.

The performance starts at 1:00pm, so make sure you get to Diamond Spring Brewing Co. (50 Broadway in Denville) with enough time to grab your brews beforehand.

Check out the first set of photos from WDHA's Mammoth For Ya Mama EXCLUSIVE event HERE.