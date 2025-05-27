A Dozen 80’s Videos That Make You Want To Relive The Glory Days

The 80's - What A Time For Video Magic

Did Video Kill The Radio Star? No Way! Video MADE our stars in the 1980's!

It's Terrie Carr and I decided for a WDHA Coffee Break theme I wanted to relive some of my favorite 1980's music videos. Please keep in mind these are a few of MY personal faves for many different reasons and certainly NOT the only videos I like, and I chose this dozen for many different reasons- These videos bring a party feel for me, they include a few different genres (although 80's Hair Bands are WELL represented!) most have great guitar riffs, and they help us relive a decade where we really got to enjoy the party. Because we all know there was no party quite like an 80's party! Ready? Here we go..........

Whitesnake- Still Of The Night - While I could have picked ANY of the magical "Tawny Trilogy", Whitesnake selections, this video has an incredible breakdown in the middle with the band going WILD!

2. Bon Jovi- In And Out Of Love- Shot on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk (in front of St. Tropez) this video of my youth is NJ boardwalk life in the 80's at it's finest- I miss it!

3. Def Leppard- Photograph- Joe Elliot jumping off the drum riser? Come On! I sat in front of the TV daily waiting for this one after school.

4. Van Halen- Hot For Teacher - I could have picked any VH video, because I loved them all so much, BUT the mini Van Halen band members and Waldo is epic. A video that likely would not get made today lol.

5. Aerosmith/Run DMC- Walk This Way - The video that brought Aerosmith back to life. This is such a fun jam and an ultimate party tune.

6. Ratt- Round and Round - 80's Metal, Uncle Miltie and some rats......what a concept.

7. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts- Do You Wanna Touch? I was SO close to picking "Bad Reputation", but this video deserves to get some props with it's anthemic lyrics and saucy content. Joan is the queen of cool.

8. Beastie Boys- (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right To Party - "I Hope No Bad People Show Up"....... Well they did and that's what made this video so amazing!

9. Prince & The Revolution- Let's Go Crazy - I'm a Prince maniac.......THIS is an ultimate party tune with some amazing guitar.

10. Y&T - Summertime Girls - Beach videos always appeal to me, Y&T is so underrated, this video is super fun and the song is still a WDHA fan favorite.

11. Motley Crue- Kickstart My Heart- An 80's list without Motley? No can do! Kickstart is a perfect choice.

12. Billy Idol- Dancing With Myself- Billy Idol STILL brings the party. This classic video is perfection.

What's Your Favorite 80's Party Video?

Enjoy the summer!