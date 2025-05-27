WDHA’s Dog Days of Summer 2025
WDHA’s Dog Days of Summer is BACK on Sunday, June 22nd at Longevity Veterinary Center from 12noon – 3pm.
Join WDHA at Longevity Veterinary Center (265 NJ-10 East in Whippany) for a great afternoon with awesome vendors and gorgeous adoptable rescue dogs looking for their forever homes.
Donations of pet supplies are welcomes and will be distributed amongst the shelters present.
The most precious shelter dogs will be on-site looking for their forever homes. Adopt your next furry family member from one of these shelters:
- Randolph Regional Animal Shelter
- Mt Pleasant Animal Shelter
- Associated Humane Of Newark
- Eleventh Hour Rescue
Shop with some local vendors including:
- Metal Dogz
- Heavy Metal Zen
- Portraits By Brian
- Steady Eddie Designs
Enter to win tickets to some of the hottest shows this summer including:
- Weird Al Yankovic - Saturday, July 12th at MSG
- Shinedown - Sunday, July 20th at MSG
- Summer of Loud with Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, & Parkway Drive - Thursday, July 24th at the PNC Bank Arts Center
- WDHA Presents: Plush - Saturday, July 26th at Debonair Music Hall
- Pantera with Amon Amarth - Thursday, July 31st at the PNC Bank Arts Center
- WDHA's Rock The Park featuring Volbeat, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside - Sunday, August 10th at the PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Who - Tuesday, August 19th at The Prudential Center
- The Who - Saturday, August 30th at MSG