WDHA’s Dog Days of Summer 2025

WDHA's Dog Days of Summer is BACK on Sunday, June 22nd at Longevity Veterinary Center from 12noon - 3pm.

Join WDHA at Longevity Veterinary Center (265 NJ-10 East in Whippany) for a great afternoon with awesome vendors and gorgeous adoptable rescue dogs looking for their forever homes.

Donations of pet supplies are welcomes and will be distributed amongst the shelters present.

The most precious shelter dogs will be on-site looking for their forever homes. Adopt your next furry family member from one of these shelters:

- Randolph Regional Animal Shelter

- Mt Pleasant Animal Shelter

- Associated Humane Of Newark

- Eleventh Hour Rescue

Shop with some local vendors including:

- Metal Dogz

- Heavy Metal Zen

- Portraits By Brian

- Steady Eddie Designs