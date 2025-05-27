WIN ON-AIR: Plush

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Plush at the Debonair Music Hall on Saturday, July 26th!

Plush is an all-female rock group comprised of Moriah Formica as the singer and guitarist, Bella Perron as lead guitar, Ashley Suppa on bass, and Faith Powell on drums. All the band members are between 18 and 22 years old. Moriah Formica can be recognized as a contestant on season 13 of The Voice where she got to work with Miley Cyrus.

This is a new, up-and-coming band that was just formed about five years ago in 2020. They started to gain a fanbase by posting music on various social media platforms. After officially forming in New York, the group has one self-titled debut album, Plush, which was released in 2021. This album contains three singles, “Hate,” “Athena,” and “Left Behind.” The band has even produced four music videos for their songs “Hate,” “Will Not Win,” “Better off Alone,” and “Left Behind.” The most successful song from the band so far is their single “Hate” which took the 24th spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

Most recently, Plush has released the EP Find the Beautiful in 2024, as well as the live album Live USA '24 in 2025. As an all-female rock group, the band is hoping to inspire some young female artists. In their time together, they have toured with some prominent people in the world of rock music, including Mammoth WVH, Halestorm, Evanescence, Sevendust, Slash, and Alice in Chains.

