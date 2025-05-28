Godsmack Taking Year Off Following Band Changes and Massive Shows

GODSMACK plan to step back after their 2025 European tour ends. The band just rocked 13,000 screaming fans in Sofia, Bulgaria, and P.O.D. and DROWNING POOL concluded the tour.

"After this European tour, we're taking a full year off. I'll probably start something new during that time — I just don't know what yet," said frontman Sully Erna to Hammer World.

April brought big shifts when drummer Shannon Larkin and guitarist Tony Rombola stepped down. Will Hunt and Sam Koltun stepped in to handle the European dates.

Crowds packed venues as the band stormed through Europe this spring. Sofia tickets vanished in 48 hours. Shows in Romania and Poland drew massive turnouts. The final notes rang out April 12 in Oberhausen, Germany, wrapping up 14 intense shows.

Larkin opened up about leaving in a video: "Tony turned 60. I'm 58. We want to be home with everything that we love." Both musicians split amicably after talks with their bandmates.

Fresh faces fill the crowd these days. "We see this new spark of interest, with younger fans discovering our music. Kids show up with their parents now - it's wild," Erna noted.

During the break, Erna will turn his attention to screen projects, TV, and music composition for movies. Fans can catch his solo act on September 6 at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun in Uncasville.