National Hamburger Day – Celebrate Accordingly!

It's a very special day for food lovers.  Today is National Hamburger Day – Celebrate Accordingly!  Whether you haven't had a burger in a while or just love the taste…

Mike Anthony

MIAMIL – JULY 18: A double hamburger is seen on July 18, 2002 at a Burger King in Miami, Florida. The health effects of an American diet of super-sized fast foods are becoming apparent as increasing numbers of children and adults are being treated for obesity. Studies seem to point to the fact that many overweight children and adults get a large portion of their calories by consuming too many sodas and sweetened juices and beverages. Sweetened drinks + “super-sized” meals + the convenience of fast food + a decrease in physical activity = a recipe for obesity. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s a very special day for food lovers.  Today is National Hamburger Day – Celebrate Accordingly!  Whether you haven’t had a burger in a while or just love the taste and can’t get enough, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the delicious sandwich – Chow down on one as you read along!

The hamburger is a glorious creation.  And so simple too!  It’s a patty of beef sandwiched in between a bun (usually) with cheese placed on top if you so desire and some fixings if that’s your pleasure too.  And that’s really it.  Now, don’t get me wrong, there are some places with some phenomenal burgers that have all sorts of unique toppings, but you don’t even need all that for it to taste good!

Burgers are grilled up and cooked throughout homes across our great nation almost every day and I think it’s because they’re so easy to make.  I mean Americans consume more than 40 billion burgers a year.  Yep, 40 billion…….that’s a lot.

Some other interesting facts include the following:

  • Seattle eats more burgers than any other city.
  • McDonald's sells about 750 burgers per second.
  • The world’s largest commercially-available burger, weighing in at 1794 pounds, is on the menu at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar in Detroit 

I prefer my burger with cheese and bacon.  However don’t get me wrong……sometimes you just want to focus on the taste of the meat, so a plain burger with nothing on it is perfect to help you appreciate the all beef patty.

We also all have our favorite burger joints to pick up one of these delicious sandwiches.  There’s special restaurants, diners, and burger shacks that all serve some amazing ,tasty, burgers.  But what about the chains?  Which do you prefer?

Yelp just published its list of the Top 25 Burger Chains in America – Here’s a look at the places that made the Top 10:

  1. In-N-Out Burger
  2. The Habit Burger Grill
  3. Shake Shack
  4. Culver’s
  5. Islands Restaurants
  6. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  7. Five Guys Burgers & Fries
  8. Wayback Burgers
  9. Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
  10. Red Robin

Whether you plan on hitting up your local burger spot or just want to grill up some patties at home, today is the perfect day to make your dinner a beef-filled one.  Enjoy!

