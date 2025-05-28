Virginia Family Avoids Truck Crash After Going to Bed Early for Metallica Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A pickup truck smashed through a Virginia home's front wall last May 7th. The McKee family wasn't in their living room - where they usually spend their evenings. Instead, they'd headed to bed early, pumped up for a Metallica concert the next day.

"[I asked David] 'Do you wanna sit up?' And he was like, 'Nah, I think I just wanna go on to bed.' I said, 'I'll go on to bed, too.' Then just a few hours later we heard a loud explosion and glass shattered. It was just madness from that point on," said Kristin McKee.

By skipping their nightly routine and hitting the sack, David, Kristin, and their teenage daughter Madeleine avoided disaster. The crash left their living room destroyed - repairs will take several months.

Just hours before the metal giants were set to rock Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, disaster struck. The stadium show, featuring Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies, was part of their huge M72 2025 tour.

"My daughter could've walked into that hallway and found us buried under debris. I'm thankful to God, and yes, to Metallica, for keeping us safe that night," McKee said.

The band turned Virginia Tech's football field into a roaring concert venue, with their stage set up at the 50-yard line. Students grabbed tickets for $49.50, while superfans shelled out up to $299 for the best seats.

Ripping through classics like "Enter Sandman" and cranking out their new hit "Lux Æterna," the band rocked the night. Fans looking to replay the show can grab a two-CD recording from Metallica's website.