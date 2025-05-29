14 New Jersey Cities Ranked in U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ List
In its 2025-2026 rankings, U.S. News & World Report listed 14 New Jersey locations among the nation's best places to live. After studying 859 metropolitan areas, Clifton stood out as the state's top pick. The study weighed living costs, work prospects, and daily life standards.
"While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, and has the heaviest weight in determining the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News slightly adjusted its weights to increase priority for a location's job market amid heightened economic uncertainty," said Erika Giovanetti to NJBIZ.
The New Jersey cities ranked in order are:
- Clifton
- Vineland
- Jersey City
- Bayonne
- Elizabeth
- Passaic
- Union City
- New Brunswick
- East Orange
- Paterson
- Newark
- Trenton
- Camden
- Atlantic City
The study drew facts from multiple sources. U.S. News mixed its own findings with data from Applied Geographic Solutions and official agencies. They asked thousands about what makes a place worth living in.
While New Jersey spots missed the national top ranks, Southern cities took the lead. Johns Creek in Georgia claimed first place. Two Indiana towns, Carmel and Fishers, plus Pearland, Texas, and Cary, North Carolina, filled out the top spots.
The Census Bureau counts 545 spots in New Jersey. The state has 52 cities, 15 towns, and three small villages. This study cast a wider net than past years, jumping from 150 to 859 areas.
In a different U.S. News study of states, New Jersey placed 19th overall but shined in schools. The state got praise for its mix of fun spots and arts scenes, with special notice for Atlantic City's wooden walkway by the sea.