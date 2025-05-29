14 New Jersey Cities Ranked in U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ List

Property, high five and a homeowner couple with a sold sign in the garden of their new house together. Love, mortgage or real estate with a married man and woman in celebration of home ownership

In its 2025-2026 rankings, U.S. News & World Report listed 14 New Jersey locations among the nation's best places to live. After studying 859 metropolitan areas, Clifton stood out as the state's top pick. The study weighed living costs, work prospects, and daily life standards.

"While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, and has the heaviest weight in determining the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News slightly adjusted its weights to increase priority for a location's job market amid heightened economic uncertainty," said Erika Giovanetti to NJBIZ.

The New Jersey cities ranked in order are:

Clifton

Vineland

Jersey City

Bayonne

Elizabeth

Passaic

Union City

New Brunswick

East Orange

Paterson

Newark

Trenton

Camden

Atlantic City

The study drew facts from multiple sources. U.S. News mixed its own findings with data from Applied Geographic Solutions and official agencies. They asked thousands about what makes a place worth living in.

While New Jersey spots missed the national top ranks, Southern cities took the lead. Johns Creek in Georgia claimed first place. Two Indiana towns, Carmel and Fishers, plus Pearland, Texas, and Cary, North Carolina, filled out the top spots.

The Census Bureau counts 545 spots in New Jersey. The state has 52 cities, 15 towns, and three small villages. This study cast a wider net than past years, jumping from 150 to 859 areas.