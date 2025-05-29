Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Josh Klinghoffer Avoids Jail Time with Vehicular Manslaughter Plea Deal

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will avoid serving jail time after accepting a plea deal in the wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a March 2024 auto accident…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Josh Klinghoffer performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will avoid serving jail time after accepting a plea deal in the wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a March 2024 auto accident where he struck a man in a crosswalk, who later died from his injuries.

As previously reported, this lawsuit claims Klinghoffer was driving a 2022 GMC Yukon without license plates at the time of the accident, which took place in Alhambra, California. Klinghoffer was turning left at an intersection when he allegedly struck 47-year-old Israel Sanchez in the back. The lawsuit states Sanchez "had been walking in the crosswalk with the right of way, and was in fact halfway across the crosswalk." The lawsuit also claims Klinghoffer was using his cell phone during the accident.

Per Rolling Stone, Klinghoffer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. While he won't have to serve any jail time, Klinghoffer's sentencing includes one year of informal probation, 60 days of community labor, having to complete a driver safety class, and restitution. The amount of the restitution will be determined in a California court at a later date.

The prosecutor in the lawsuit also informed Klinghoffer that if his driving leads to another death in the future, he could be charged with murder.

Rolling Stone notes the hearing for the civil case in this matter is currently scheduled for July 1.

Josh Klinghoffer
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Mammoth Performs “ANOTHER CELEBRATION AT THE END OF THE WORLD” At Debonair Music Hall- 5/11/2025
MusicMammoth Performs “ANOTHER CELEBRATION AT THE END OF THE WORLD” At Debonair Music Hall- 5/11/2025Terrie Carr
This Day in Rock History: May 29
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 29Sarah Bloomfield
Black Crowes Carry the Rock & Roll Torch at Boston Calling Festival
MusicBlack Crowes Carry the Rock & Roll Torch at Boston Calling Festival
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect