Mammoth Performs “ANOTHER CELEBRATION AT THE END OF THE WORLD” At Debonair Music Hall- 5/11/2025

Terrie Carr

Mammoth Killed It at WDHA's "Mammoth For Ya' Mama" Listener Exclusive Event

Mammoth spent their "day off" on Mother's Day with WDHA listeners at Debonair Music Hall for a station exclusive that the fans will never forget - The bands 7 song set was amazing, explosive and the intimate crowd was wowed by the Mammoth band - Wolf Van Halen, Frank Sidoris, Garrett Whitlock, Ronnie Ficarro, Jon Jourdan. Thank You. What a night. Mammoth kicked off their set with "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" - Check out the video below.

Check Out The Video From The Show! "Another Celebration" kicked off the show.

And "The End" Ended The Show-

Check Out The Video For "The End" - The Encore

We love bringing you experiences with amazing artists. Thanks for being a part of our rock family.

Terrie Carr

Frank SidorisGarrett WhitlockJon JourdanMammothRonnie FicarroWolf Van Halen
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
