Matt Berninger Kicks Off Solo Tour, New Album ‘Get Sunk’ Coming May 30

The National's Matt Berninger started his first North American solo tour in Seattle on May 19. His new work, Get Sunk, drops May 30 on Book/Concord Records.

Talking by phone last week to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the singer couldn't pinpoint what parts of the songs actually come from real life. He said, "Everything I write is autobiographical at least emotionally, but I'm mostly a storyteller writing fantasy."

His shows wind through major cities in the U.S. before jumping overseas. The European leg starts in Dublin, moves through the UK, and then hits mainland spots.

Three singles, "Bonnet of Pins," "Breaking Into Acting," and "Inland Ocean," preview the album. The last track features Hand Habits, and Julia Laws of Ronboy adds vocals throughout and opens the shows.

"Going through the process of making the last two National records and going on tour with them brought me out of my writer's block," Berninger told the Star Tribune. "And then, moving to Connecticut, I was inspired to start writing a whole new batch of songs."

At the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, he played 18 songs on May 21. The set mixed new material with a Radiohead cover of "Kid A." His stop at First Avenue in Minneapolis marked a return to smaller venues.

"I'm very excited to be in places where I don't have to really climb the rafters to try to connect," the singer said to the Star Tribune, comparing these shows to The National's arena concerts.

Sean O'Brien, who shaped both Berninger's solo debut and The National's sound, produced the new album. The final mix combines two distinct writing periods, keeping his signature style while adding fresh voices to the mix.