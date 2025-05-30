Contests
Kelly Hansen on Leaving Foreigner, Passing The Torch and 50 Years In The Music Biz

Terrie Carr

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Musician Mick Jones (L) and Singer Kelly Hansen of Foreigner perform during Live Nation’s celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A New Chapter Begins For Foreigner

Without their 20 year vocalist- Kelly Hansen. It's Terrie Carr and I caught up with Kelly after his announcement on the show "THE VOICE" that he would be leaving the band after 20 years of fronting one of rock's most powerful classic rock legacies. The songs, the shows, the fans. What a legacy this band has. Kelly will be fulfilling the bands 2025 touring schedule and then will pass the torch to the bands Guitarist Luis Maldonado.

Formed in 1976 in New York by Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliot, Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald, the band came out of the gate with 6 multi platinum albums and went on to become one of the best selling rock bands of all time.

TC and Kelly Having a Chat

Who Is Foreigner's New Singer?

Luis Maldonado has served as Foreigner's guitarist since 2021 and has a history in the music business playing with Train, Lisa Marie Presley and more. AND he is a killer vocalist. Kelly explains why NOW was the time to take a final bow and why Luis is the guy to lead the band into the next phase of Foreigner.

The band (Kelly really) announced this news on the TV show "The Voice" earlier this month and you can check out the video below- I'm always grateful to have our rock friends on the show, giving me the info from their perspective! Stay tuned more for interviews coming from Josh katz from Badflower, Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach, Jonny Hawkins from Nothing More, Don Barnes from 38 Special and many more. It's going to be a great "Reconnect" season!

Foreigner On The Voice

Thanks for your time Kelly! Can't wait to see what the future holds- For more of my artist hangs, check out the "Reconnect With Rockers" page- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Rock On!

Terrie Carr - Follow me on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tcrockdog/

ForeignerKelly HansenLou GrammThe Voice
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
