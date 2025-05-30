Kelly Hansen on Leaving Foreigner, Passing The Torch and 50 Years In The Music Biz
A New Chapter Begins For Foreigner Without their 20 year vocalist- Kelly Hansen. It’s Terrie Carr and I caught up with Kelly after his announcement on the show “THE VOICE”…
Without their 20 year vocalist- Kelly Hansen. It's Terrie Carr and I caught up with Kelly after his announcement on the show "THE VOICE" that he would be leaving the band after 20 years of fronting one of rock's most powerful classic rock legacies. The songs, the shows, the fans. What a legacy this band has. Kelly will be fulfilling the bands 2025 touring schedule and then will pass the torch to the bands Guitarist Luis Maldonado.
Formed in 1976 in New York by Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliot, Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald, the band came out of the gate with 6 multi platinum albums and went on to become one of the best selling rock bands of all time.
TC and Kelly Having a Chat
Who Is Foreigner's New Singer?
Luis Maldonado has served as Foreigner's guitarist since 2021 and has a history in the music business playing with Train, Lisa Marie Presley and more. AND he is a killer vocalist. Kelly explains why NOW was the time to take a final bow and why Luis is the guy to lead the band into the next phase of Foreigner.
The band (Kelly really) announced this news on the TV show "The Voice" earlier this month and you can check out the video below- I'm always grateful to have our rock friends on the show, giving me the info from their perspective! Stay tuned more for interviews coming from Josh katz from Badflower, Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach, Jonny Hawkins from Nothing More, Don Barnes from 38 Special and many more. It's going to be a great "Reconnect" season!
Foreigner On The Voice
Thanks for your time Kelly! Can't wait to see what the future holds-
Terrie Carr