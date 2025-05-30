New Jersey’s Most Affordable Airbnb is ‘Picturesque’

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

An Affordable Airbnb in New Jersey

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For New Jersey, they love The Captain’s Cottage OCNJ, which is on the "picturesque" Jersey Shore, close to the beach at Ocean City. It's a beautiful area, and this Airbnb is a find.

Of the spot, they note, "While this beachy cottage dates back to 1920, it was renovated in 2024 and now boasts a contemporary-chic aesthetic complete with marble countertops, warm wood tones and a soothing neutral color palette. Mornings here are well spent sipping coffee in the yard."