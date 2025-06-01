All Mixed Up – New Grace Potter, Springsteen, Grip Weeds

This trend of releasing new albums that are actually old continues with Grace Potter's new record that sat around for nearly 20 years.

Produced by T Bone Burnett, Grace's management and record company weren't convinced that it was a good career move for her to do something that strayed from what her band the Nocturnals had been doing.

We have a couple of songs from that album, yet another new song from Bruce Springsteen, a brand new Grip Weeds track, and more this morning on All Mixed Up.

And we will also remember the great Rick Derringer who passed away a few days ago.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Angels On Hold - Neal Casal

Cobwebs - Ryan Adams and the Cardinals

The Wheel - Rosanne Cash

Flying With Angels - Suzanne Vega

Oasis - Grace Potter

I Can't Tell You Why - Eagles

The Thrill Is Gone - B.B. King

The Sky Is Crying - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Chimes of Freedom - Bruce Springsteen

Handsome Johnny - Richie Havens

Drivin' In My Car - NRBQ

Me and the Boys - Bonnie Raitt

Soul Bender - Grip Weeds

Room Full of Mirrors - Jimi Hendrix

Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd

Doctor My Eyes (demo) - Jackson Browne

Walk Like An Egyptian (demo) - Marti Jones Nixon

Manic Monday (demo) - Prince

You Wreck Me (alternate version) - Tom Petty

Before the Sky Falls - Grace Potter

The Royal Scam - Steely Dan

Birdland - Weather Report

Shadows In the Rain - Sting

And We Danced - Hooters

Great Big World - Ed Seifert

Playing In the Band - Grateful Dead

Hang On Sloopy - McCoys

Fever - McCoys

Free Ride - Edgar Winter Group

Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo - Rick Derringer

1999 - Airport 77s

Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds

Adelita - Bruce Springsteen

Little Girl So Fine - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl - Mink DeVille

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet