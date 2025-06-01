All Mixed Up – New Grace Potter, Springsteen, Grip Weeds

Contests
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This trend of releasing new albums that are actually old continues with Grace Potter's new record that sat around for nearly 20 years.

Produced by T Bone Burnett, Grace's management and record company weren't convinced that it was a good career move for her to do something that strayed from what her band the Nocturnals had been doing.

We have a couple of songs from that album, yet another new song from Bruce Springsteen, a brand new Grip Weeds track, and more this morning on All Mixed Up.

And we will also remember the great Rick Derringer who passed away a few days ago.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Angels On Hold - Neal Casal
Cobwebs - Ryan Adams and the Cardinals
The Wheel - Rosanne Cash
Flying With Angels - Suzanne Vega

Oasis - Grace Potter
I Can't Tell You Why - Eagles
The Thrill Is Gone - B.B. King
The Sky Is Crying - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Chimes of Freedom - Bruce Springsteen
Handsome Johnny - Richie Havens
Drivin' In My Car - NRBQ
Me and the Boys - Bonnie Raitt
Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
Room Full of Mirrors - Jimi Hendrix
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd

Doctor My Eyes (demo) - Jackson Browne
Walk Like An Egyptian (demo) - Marti Jones Nixon
Manic Monday (demo) - Prince
You Wreck Me (alternate version) - Tom Petty

Before the Sky Falls - Grace Potter
The Royal Scam - Steely Dan
Birdland - Weather Report
Shadows In the Rain - Sting
And We Danced - Hooters
Great Big World - Ed Seifert
Playing In the Band - Grateful Dead

Hang On Sloopy - McCoys
Fever - McCoys
Free Ride - Edgar Winter Group
Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo - Rick Derringer

1999 - Airport 77s
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Adelita - Bruce Springsteen
Little Girl So Fine - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl - Mink DeVille

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

