ENTER ONLINE: Gin Blossoms

Formed in Tempe, Arizona in 1987, alt rockers Gin Blossoms are currently comprised of bassist Bill Leen, guitarists Jesse Valenzuela and Scott “Scotty” Johnson, drummer Scott Hessel, and vocalist Robin Wilson. They toured frequently in the greater Phoenix area, increasing their popularity until they independently recorded their debut Dusted which came out in 1989. Shortly after, the band scored a record deal with A&M Records and released the EP Up and Crubling in 1991.

Their second album, New Miserable Experience, was released in 1992 and would become their breakthrough album. The first single, “Hey Jealousy”, exploded onto the scene, hitting number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 4 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks, eventually being certified gold by the RIAA. The success of this song, as well as other tracks from the album including “Found Out About You”, led New Miserable Experience to become quadruple platinum and the Gin Blossoms to a stellar increase in popularity.

The popularity of the Gin Blossoms kept blossoming, as following the success of their last release, they were approached to write the song “Til I Hear It From You” for 1995’s Empire Records soundtrack. This single reached number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is the same spot their next hit, “Follow You Down” from their third album Congratulations I’m Sorry (1996), reached on the same chart. With that second album also came a Grammy nomination fro Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the song “As Long as It Matters”.

Their continued charting success led the Gin Blossoms to numerous appearances on late-night television, even becoming a staple of the Late Show with David Letterman between 1992 and 1996, due in part to Paul Shaffer adoration for the group. Unfortunately, their success wasn't enough to keep the band together, as in 1997 the band would dissolve, leading to a handful of new projects and other business endeavors including running a rare bookstore.

This breakup was thankfully short lived, as by the end of 2001, the band was back together, with 2002 marking the true return of the Gin Blossoms after a handful of one-off shows. After some lineup shakeups following the reunion, the group released their fourth album Major Lodge Victory in 2006. Despite being the band’s first new release in 10 years, the album still managed to find a place on the charts, starting at 159 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Gin Blossoms quickly followed this release up with the live album Live In Concert in 2009, followed by their fifth album No Chocolate Cake in 2010. They followed this release up with extensive touring, joining groups like Everclear, Sugar Ray, and Lit, before putting out their most recent album Mixed Reality in 2018.

