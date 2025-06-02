Iron Maiden Manager Calls Out Fans Who Ignored Phone Request During Shows

Iron Maiden kicked off their "Run For Your Lives" world tour last week. While the show went off without a hitch, there was one small thing that didn't go as planned.



Prior to the tour's opening night, the band issued a statement politely asking fans to "not excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets." The statement was echoed by Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, who said, "We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers."



In a follow-up statement about the tour's kick-off in Budapest, Smallwood said, "A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it’s meant to be experienced – in the room with us. That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction."



Smallwood noted, "For the selfish few that didn’t and just had to keep videoing… I wish you nothing but a very sore arm! ... As I said before, by all means take the odd quick pic as a memento of a great night, but otherwise please keep your phone in your pocket."



As we previously stated, this rather small request from Maiden is very reasonable. Taking a few quick photos or a small video is totally fine, but holding up your phone for an entire show is very annoying, especially if it's obstructing the view of those behind you. Frankly, this kind of etiquette should be in place at every concert, not just for Iron Maiden.