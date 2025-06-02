Josh Katz From Badflower on “Paws”, Crafting Emotion, and The Bands New Record- “No Place Like Home”
Badflower returns on June 20th with their fourth release - "No Place Like Home" - and I was thrilled to catch up with their charismatic frontman Josh Katz who discusses a bunch of topics including new music and crafting emotional songs.
It's Terrie Carr and let me start by saying Josh is quickly becoming one of my favorite interviews.
His authenticity, passion for artistry and unique way of crafting emotional songs leaves me speechless. The bands latest tune "PAWS" , a tribute to his dog Maggie, was written while the 16 year old "Soul Dog" was still alive , and by Josh's side and sadly Josh lost her last month. It was sad news for fans, becasue we got to know Maggie over the years and her journey hit so hard for those of us who have lost a pet. My pup Rosie popped in the video interview and I actually forgot to put her down, because we were having such a great time during our hang. That's what's like when Josh checks in...... always the coolest hang.
We get some insight into the bands new release too......very exciting.
Catching Up With Josh From Badflower
Josh Is a Massive Animal Lover
Supporting rescue and we actually discuss why the human/animal bond is so strong. How does Josh write such emotional songs? He gives us some insight. Albums vs. Singles? More insight! - and we get a glimpse of a few of his "Cat Tatts" (Cat Tattoos). (Totally unplanned!) He's a true animal lover.
TRACK LISTING-
1. No Place Like Home
2. Haunting You
3. London
4. Story Of Our Lives
5. Snuff
6. Swinging Hammer
7. Detroit
8. What’s The Point
9. Don’t Be A Stranger
10. Paws
11. Number 1
12. Let Me Get Something Off My Chest
13. Butterfly
For more on Badflower- https://www.badflowermusic.com/
And check out more of my interviews - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/
Can't wait for this release!
Rock On- Terrie Carr