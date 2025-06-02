Contests
Josh Katz From Badflower on “Paws”, Crafting Emotion, and The Bands New Record- “No Place Like Home”

Badflower Is Back W/ “No Place Like Home” on 6/20 Badflower returns on June 20th with their fourth release – “No Place Like Home” – and I was thrilled to…

Badflower Is Back W/ "No Place Like Home" on 6/20

Badflower returns on June 20th with their fourth release - "No Place Like Home" - and I was thrilled to catch up with their charismatic frontman Josh Katz who discusses a bunch of topics including new music and crafting emotional songs.

It's Terrie Carr and let me start by saying Josh is quickly becoming one of my favorite interviews.

His authenticity, passion for artistry and unique way of crafting emotional songs leaves me speechless. The bands latest tune "PAWS" , a tribute to his dog Maggie, was written while the 16 year old "Soul Dog" was still alive , and by Josh's side and sadly Josh lost her last month. It was sad news for fans, becasue we got to know Maggie over the years and her journey hit so hard for those of us who have lost a pet. My pup Rosie popped in the video interview and I actually forgot to put her down, because we were having such a great time during our hang. That's what's like when Josh checks in...... always the coolest hang.

We get some insight into the bands new release too......very exciting.

Catching Up With Josh From Badflower

Josh Is a Massive Animal Lover

Supporting rescue and we actually discuss why the human/animal bond is so strong. How does Josh write such emotional songs? He gives us some insight. Albums vs. Singles? More insight! - and we get a glimpse of a few of his "Cat Tatts" (Cat Tattoos). (Totally unplanned!) He's a true animal lover.

Big Machine records

TRACK LISTING-

1. No Place Like Home
2. Haunting You
3. London
4. Story Of Our Lives
5. Snuff
6. Swinging Hammer
7. Detroit
8. What’s The Point
9. Don’t Be A Stranger
10. Paws
11. Number 1
12. Let Me Get Something Off My Chest
13. Butterfly

For more on Badflower- https://www.badflowermusic.com/

And check out more of my interviews - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Can't wait for this release!

Rock On- Terrie Carr

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
