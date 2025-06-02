Led Zeppelin Guitarist Jimmy Page’s Net Worth Reaches $180 Million in 2025

According to RealityTea, Jimmy Page has $180 million this year. The Led Zeppelin founder is a well-known guitarist, composer, and producer.

Cash flows in from many streams. His bank account swells with Led Zeppelin royalties, and hits like "Stairway to Heaven" and "Whole Lotta Love" pull in steady cash through streams, radio time, and ads. Each play adds more royalties. TV shows and films pay big bucks to use their tracks, and smart property picks and other business deals have paid off. Concert tapes and band gear sales also add extra punch to his bottom line. Work behind the mixing board pays well, and his producer credits bring steady income through music industry ties.

Now, Page spends lots of time tending to his vast music vault and picking through gems for future releases. He stays involved in the rock industry without writing new tunes, a cushy job for a famous guitarist who created iconic tunes.

Live at the Greek, his recent work with The Black Crowes, hit the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 19 according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Page is part of a lawsuit over who wrote "Dazed and Confused," a popular Led Zepplin song from 1969.