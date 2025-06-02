Man Sporting Nazi Imagery on Shirt Removed from Punk Rock Bowling 2025

And to think, people say the punk rock attitude is dead.

A man wearing a shirt clearly showing off the Nazi SS logo was removed from the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The crowd, rightfully upset with this clothing choice, reacted exactly how the punk greats playing the festival would have wanted. Before being escorted out by event security, and even while being removed, the angry crowd formed a human wall, forcing him out of the festival, making it loud and clear to him and anyone else that Punks still do not tolerate anything Nazi-related.

As can be seen in the video below, while the man was being taken out, first by the crowd and then by the security team, things were thrown, hard shoves were given, and even punches and kicks were thrown. Despite this, the main focus was on removing the man and his inflammatory shirt, with the crowd only being held back from advancing when they reached the exit. Props to the security team for handling the situation professionally while still quietly showing their agreement with the crowd.

About Punk Rock Bowling: