WIN ON-AIR: The NJ Beer & Food Festival

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the NJ Beer & Food Festival at Crystal Springs Resort on Saturday, June 14th!

The NJ Beer & Food Festival is a one-day event with tons of fun and great drinks. Taste over 200 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and read-to-drink craft cocktails plus and incredible unlimited buffet prepared by the accomplished Resort Team. Enjoy live music from The After Party Band, a high-energy group playing all of your favorite party tunes.

Beer, food, and music, what could make this any better? Tons of unlimited fun, that's what! With activities like goat racing, axe throwing, giant beer pong, and more, the NJ Beer & Food Festival has something for everyone!

The NJ Beer & Food Festival is going to be held at Festival Field located at the Resort entrance of Route 94 and Wild Turkey Way in Hamburg, NJ. You MUST be 21 years of age or older to enter. Pets, children, and strollers are not allowed, even if accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now at crystalgolfresort.com.

