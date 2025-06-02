WIN ON-AIR: Nothing More

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nothing More at the Wellmont Theater on Thursday, February 19th, 2026!

Formed in San Antonio, Texas in 2003, Nothing More has become a staple of the hard rock scene. In their early years, they went through what could be considered an identity crisis, as they went through many lineup and style changes until 2009, from the funk-influenced Shelter in 2004 to the more pop-leaning Save You/Save Me in 2007. The band’s turnover issues settled in 2008, when Jonny Hawkins moved from drums to lead vocals, solidifying the “core three” of the lineup as Hawkins, as well as guitarist Mark Vollelunga and bassist Daniel Oliver.

Moving in their now-signature progressive-tinged hard rock style, Nothing More released their first album in their current set up The Few Not Fleeting in 2009. The band did well with the release, touring under it for two years before starting to work on their new self-titled album. Nothing More was released in 2013, leading to them finally getting their big break at Aftershock Festival that summer. Their set went so well that they were invited back the next day to replace a bigger band on a bigger stage that had to drop off.

By the next spring Nothing More finally signed a record deal, with their self-titled album being re-released and this time debuting at 33 on the Billboard 200 chart. The singles from the re-release also exploded on the charts, the lead single “This is the Time (Ballast)” topped the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and came in second on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Nothing More toured extensively around the re-release, even traveling to Europe, Japan, and Australia and with acts like Chevelle, Five Finger Death Punch, and Shinedown. This round of heavy touring was followed by the writing and release of their album The Stories We Tell Ourselves in 2017. The album did remarkably well, debuting at 15 on the Billboard 200 chart and, between the singles and full release, earned the band three Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Album.

Their success would continue with their next releases Spirits (2022) and Carnal (2024). The latter of which contained the single "If It Doesn’t Hurt”, which would become one of Nothing More’s biggest recent tracks and would even be used in video packages for night one of WWE’s WrestleMania XL that Spring. Most recently the band released the deluxe version of Carnal in 2025 featuring two new tracks, one of which featuring Chris Daughtry, a live performance of “ANGEL SONG” with David Draiman, and remixes of “HOUSE ON SAND”, done by Matt Good of From First to Last, and “ANGEL SONG” done by Justin Deblieck formerly of Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets are on sale now at wellmonttheater.com.

Click HERE to check out our photo gallery and review of The Used's three-night takeover of Irving Plaza!