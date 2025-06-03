Alice Cooper Finishes Tour With Memorial Day Show in Atlantic City

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 18: Alice Cooper performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The shock rock master Alice Cooper closed his "Too Close For Comfort" tour with a wild 90-minute spectacle at Ovation Hall. The Atlantic City crowd got their money's worth on Memorial Weekend. Music and mayhem mixed as Cooper stormed through hits old and new.

Two masked figures in plague doctor outfits stalked the stage, ringing bells to start the night. A stark black curtain hung overhead, its text recalling Cooper's past troubles with New Jersey law, as New Noise Magazine reported.

Raw energy poured from the stage as "I'm Eighteen" thundered through the speakers. The band ripped into "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Welcome To My Nightmare" while three guitarists traded fierce solos. Props and costumes changed at breakneck speed.

A live snake slithered across the stage during "Snakebite." Cooper thrashed in a real straitjacket under harsh lights for "Ballad of Dwight Fry." The crowd roared as a mock execution unfolded: An actress playing Marie Antoinette met the blade during "I Love The Dead."

The main set ended with an explosive version of "School's Out." Then came "Feed My Frankenstein" for the encore. A massive 12-foot beast stomped onto the stage to join the final bow.

Young faces mixed with old-school fans in the full house. With no opening act needed, Cooper owned the night. The hits kept coming: "Billion Dollar Babies," "Poison," "Hey Stoopid," and "Lost in America" had the crowd on their feet.