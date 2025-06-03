Rosie Carr’s “Rescue-Versary” – The Story Of The Howell 276

276 Dogs In One Home- And One Was Rosie!

Rosie Carr has become somewhat of a rock and roll rescue pup. Listeners got familiar with her and her late sister Scarlet when they were heard barking on my show and seeing their faces on social media. Both pups loved the attention and I am grateful they were so warmly welcomed!

Many may not know the backstory to Rosie's rescue and how her life began. Below is a link to the story of "The Howell 276." And a video of her rescue covered on the show Inside Edition. Rosie was a part of an extreme hoarding case locally and the journey for my nine pound love bug is quite and epic one.

And a link to the the story covered locally- https://www.app.com/story/news/crime/2016/06/03/howell-dog-hoarding/85354996/

Who Are The Howell 276?

I remember seeing news reports of 276 small dogs being removed from a residence in Howell New Jersey. "276?" I said...."How can that be true"? Well unfortunately it was. Their little frightened faces and shaking bodies broke my heart. Many New Jersey shelters stepped up to help vet the dogs, house them and socialize and love them as these pups were caged, living in squalor and those that were not caged were running wild. No sunlight or quality of life. A nightmare. It was an ordeal to capture so many unsocialized, petrified animals, many in desperate need of medical attention, food and care. It took an entire day. Some were living in the walls of the house. It was chaos.

The Monmouth County SPCA took many dogs as did St. Huberts in Madison and other organizations throughout the state including the Denville Animal Shelter. I happened to see Denville's shelter animal savior Meredith Petrillo the next morning a rescue event where she was helping with her cat trailer and she told me of the rescue that the Animal Control Officers in New Jersey were on the day before and how her shelter was taking in mamas, babies and pregnant dogs. She mentioned that once the dogs were vetted and decompressed from their ordeal I could stop by and see them so I could tell their story. Fast forward a few weeks - I stopped by the shelter to deliver some food and see The Howell gang and saw a scrappy pup who looked like a crumb bun and was bossing around the other dogs at the shelter and I fell in love. I knew I had to have her join the family. Rosie stayed at the shelter until she was ready to leave her mama and came to live with me on August 1st 2016. It was the best impulsive decision I ever made! When Rosie first came to live with us she was scared of everything...including dogs. My 10 year old dog Scarlet patiently showed her the ropes, gave her confidence and taught her that people are good and so is life at TC's house! Food, love, toys, a bed to sleep in (MINE), yeah...it's the place to be if you're a dog!

The photos below are both heartbreaking and heart warming. The first one really hits with Rosie and her mom and siblings when they were rescued. Please note that Rosie's mom has been adopted as well by wonderful people- Her name is now "Betty White" and she is beautiful and so spoiled. Betty and Rosie have reunited many times as well. They look so much alike now and have the same spunky personalities!

9 Years Later - Rosie Is Happy And Healthy

I can't help but think what would have happened to Rosie had neighbors not reported the house she was hoarded in. Would she still be alive? How many litters of puppies would she have had? Would she be sick? In pain? Unloved? I am relieved that there is no answer to these questions as she is with me. Safe and cherished.

We lost Scarlet tin 2021 and then rescued another named Star who we lost in 2023. It was heartbreaking for both of us, it's so tough to lose your furbaby, and thankfully Rosie is still by my side. In her 9 years she has appeared in a book about rescue dogs, met countless rockstars but her main job is being my sidekick.

She is my protector, personal comedian and best friend. I try to forget her terrible past because it is my belief she has. She has too many things to do everyday, like zooming with rockers, eating mozzarella and barking at Limu Emu on TV. And of course hanging out with me! Give a shelter dog a chance. Don't let their past scare you. Their future is in your hands. And trust me...they will never forget it and YOU will never regret it!