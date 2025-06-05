311 Announces 40-City Unity Tour and Blue Album 30th Anniversary Release

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) S.A. Martinez and Nick Hexum of 311 perform onstage during Audacy’s KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2023 at The Kia Forum on December 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Music veterans 311 will storm stages across 40 cities starting June 20 in Atlantic City. The band marks their Blue Album's 30th year with a fresh take on the classic record, set to drop July 11.

Two vinyl options await collectors. A citrine pressing stands as a fan-only prize, while stores stock a blue smoke edition through Legacy. Seven never-before-pressed tracks fill out this double LP set.

Ovation Hall kicks things off with support acts Badflower and Sitting on Saturn. The trek winds through packed houses and open-air stages nationwide before its final blast at Rocklahoma on August 31.

The reissue's web launch proved too hot to handle. Masses of fans knocked the servers offline moments after opening. Now, the site offers a virtual shop experience where buyers track their spot in real time.

Time-capsule merch from '95 has come back to life. The All Mixed Up Records shop stocks these vintage gems, with more surprises planned as July's reissue date nears.

This massive run spans summer's peak, hitting sweet spots like New York's Pier 17 Rooftop and DC's Anthem. Between arena shows, they'll rock five major festivals under the sun.

Point Break Festival, Summerfest, and Vans Warped Tour stand out among the big-ticket stops. While most nights see a three-band bill, festival sets mix things up with varied lineups.