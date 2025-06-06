Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’ Gears Up for Extravagant 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2025

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Bruce Springsteen (R) and Max Weinberg perform during the first night of ‘The Land of Hopes and Dreams’ tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.

At Monmouth University in New Jersey, a grand four-day tribute to "Born to Run" kicks off next September. The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music picked dates from the 4th through the 7th in 2025.

"Born to Run was THE pivotal album in Bruce's career," said BSACAM Director Eileen Chapman, pointing out that the album and tour that followed "cemented Springsteen as a star."

Released on August 25, 1975, this musical masterpiece shot to number three on Billboard's charts. Critics raved, fans swooned, and seven platinum awards followed from the RIAA.

Guests will witness rare, unseen footage from the recording sessions. The schedule packs in scholarly talks, deep dives into the music, and a special exhibit about the iconic album art. Each piece tells part of the story.

BSACAM's Robert Santelli says they're pulling out all stops. This celebration dwarfs past tributes to Springsteen's earlier works.

Seven tracks make up this landmark record. From the opening notes of Thunder Road to the street poetry of Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out and the raw power of the title track. Jungleland, Backstreets, and She's The One round out the set.

Monmouth's campus will buzz with activity as fans gather. It marks the third major album celebration, building on past events for "Greetings from Asbury Park" and "The Wild, the Innocent & The E Street Shuffle."