Seether and Daughtry Team Up for 2025 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour with Special Guests

Two rock giants will storm across America as Seether and Daughtry launch their 24-city tour starting on October 1. Stops will happen in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Atlantic City, and many other locations. The last one will be on November 15 at Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium.

Seether announced this tour on Instagram: "Seether and Daughtry will be co-headlining the country this fall with support from P.O.D and Kami Kehoe. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale.

Daughtry is known for their debut album in 2006 and multiple platinum records. Their latest work includes their Shock to the System (Part One) EP from September 2024 and "The Day I Die," released in April 2025. Meanwhile, Seether dropped The Surface Seems So Far last fall, marking their ninth studio release.

While Kami Kehoe rocks most nights, they'll skip the Field of Dreamz Country Festival in Port Charlotte on November 14. The mix of indoor halls and open-air venues means some spots offer early purchase deals.

Billboard ranked Seether at No. 8 among All-Time Mainstream Rock Artists in the chart's 40-year history. Their stats shine with three platinum albums, two gold records, 22 chart-toppers, and over 17 million single sales.

When Daughtry first hit the scene, they shattered records. No rock debut had ever sold faster in Soundscan's tracking. Four American Music Awards sit on their shelf next to seven Billboard honors. Their newest hit, "Artificial," claimed the top Active Rock spot.