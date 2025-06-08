All Mixed Up – New Mary Chapin Carpenter, Jake Sumner Interview

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have brand new music from Mary Chapin Carpenter, and an interview with film director Jake Sumner whose new movie Ron Delsener Presents has just been released.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Something Big - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

June Hymn - Decemberists

June - Pete Yorn

Ode To Billie Joe - Bobbie Gentry

Home Is A Song - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Home - Karla Bonoff

I Wanna Go Back - Eddie Money

It's Been A Long Time - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Lulu's In Love - Spongetones

That Thing You Do - Wonders

All the Cash In the World - Weeklings

Barbarella - Bongos

When My Baby's Beside Me - Big Star

Here To Love You - Doobie Brothers

Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits

Before the Sky Falls - Grace Potter

Rain In the Summertime - Alarm

Pleasant Valley Sunday (demo) - Carole King

You Don't Have To Cry (demo) - Stephen Stills

Take It Easy (demo) - Eagles

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (take one) - Beatles

Bitter Ender - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Couldn't I Just Tell You - Todd Rundgren

Soul Bender - Grip Weeds

I Can See For Miles - Who

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks

I Need You - Beatles

Venus and Mars/Rock Show - Wings

Jake Sumner Interview

Turn the Page - Metallica

I'll Stand By You - Bruce Springsteen

We've Still Got Time - Greg Trooper

Til I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms

Love On the Wrong Side of Town - Little Steven

Cutting Corners - Van Morrison

Searching For My Baby - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Sweet Sounds of Heaven - Rolling Stones

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet