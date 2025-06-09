ENTER ONLINE: Miller Lite Beer Bash Birthday Sweepstakes

From 12:00am on 6/9/25 to 11:59pm on 7/20/25, enter for a chance to win during this online contest. Six (6) random entrants will win a Miller Lite prize pack valued at $150, courtesy of Miller Lite. One (1) random entrant will be selected each week over the six-week period of the contest. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.