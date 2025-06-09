Nine Inch Nails Announces 35-City World Tour Starting June 2025

Industrial rock giants Nine Inch Nails will storm stages starting on June 15 in Dublin, Ireland, for their Peel It Back world tour. This marks their first major run of shows since the Trilogy Tour in 2018, and stops will happen across Europe and North America.

The Peel It Back tour starts with a string of European dates, and crowds will pack shows in Manchester, Cologne, and Paris. They'll also blast through major festivals, including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Open'er in Poland, and Mad Cool in Spain. A variety of venues will host the shows, from London's O2 to Chicago's United Center and Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

After crossing the Atlantic, the band will hit 21 North American spots, including Vancouver, Toronto, Boston, Nashville, and Houston. Shows will start on August 6 in Oakland and end on September 18 in Los Angeles. The band will also perform at another festival in LA on November 8, Future Ruins. On NIN's website, they said, "Introducing Future Ruins. Some of the most powerful music of our time has never been heard live — until now."

Electronic wizard Boys Noize joins the lineup for all dates. The producer worked with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on many film scores.

The tour's name comes from "March of the Pigs," a track on The Downward Spiral. The album turned 30 in 2024, and fans will hear plenty of cuts from the landmark record. Fans haven't heard new NIN tracks since Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts dropped in March 2020. Their last vocal album, Bad Witch, came out in 2018.