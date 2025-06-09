Soraia Kicks Off WDHA’s Brews With The Band Series

Contests
Terrie Carr
Summer Is Here - And So Are Bands And Brews

And we kicked off our WDHA Brews With The Band- Summer Series with the awesome SORAIA https://www.soraia.com at the equally awesome Diamond Spring Brewing https://diamondspringbrewing.com for an incredible afternoon of hot tunes and cool brews.

Philadelphia rockers Soraia led a blazing 6 song acoustic set (in the blazing Friday heat) that featured - "Tight Lipped", "So Holy", "Alright OK" , "Body In The Backyard", and covers of the Kiss classic "Strutter" and a special reworked version of Ah- Ha's "Take On Me". It was an awesome afternoon of music and friends.

Soraia will be back in Denville with an appearance at Sweet Vinyl Cafe in October too so stay tuned.

Extra special thanks to our friends at Defying Gravitea in Pequannock for the BBQ and lunch- https://www.defyinggravitea.com

Stay tuned for our next "Brews Adventure" coming soon!

TC

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
