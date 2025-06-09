Soraia Kicks Off WDHA’s Brews With The Band Series
Summer Is Here – And So Are Bands And Brews And we kicked off our WDHA Brews With The Band- Summer Series with the awesome SORAIA https://www.soraia.com at the equally…
Summer Is Here - And So Are Bands And Brews
And we kicked off our WDHA Brews With The Band- Summer Series with the awesome SORAIA https://www.soraia.com at the equally awesome Diamond Spring Brewing https://diamondspringbrewing.com for an incredible afternoon of hot tunes and cool brews.
Philadelphia rockers Soraia led a blazing 6 song acoustic set (in the blazing Friday heat) that featured - "Tight Lipped", "So Holy", "Alright OK" , "Body In The Backyard", and covers of the Kiss classic "Strutter" and a special reworked version of Ah- Ha's "Take On Me". It was an awesome afternoon of music and friends.
Soraia will be back in Denville with an appearance at Sweet Vinyl Cafe in October too so stay tuned.
Extra special thanks to our friends at Defying Gravitea in Pequannock for the BBQ and lunch- https://www.defyinggravitea.com
Stay tuned for our next "Brews Adventure" coming soon!
Photo Credit- Joe Frazz Photography
TC