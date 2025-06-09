WIN ON-AIR: Metallica’s “Load” (Remastered)
Listen The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony weekday mornings from June 9th – June 20th for your chance to win Metallica’s “Load” (Remastered).
1 lucky caller will be randomly selected each day to receive a digital version of Metallica's "Load" (Remastered). Only 1 of those 10 qualifiers will be randomly selected to win the grand prize package including 1 vinyl + a 3CD set + 1 cassette.
This new version of "Load" also features an extended version of "The Outlaw Torn". Celebrate the anniversary of this album and crank it throughout the the summer.
From 6:00am to 10:00am weekdays from 6/9/25 to 6/20/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Ten (10) random entrants will win a digital copy of Metallica's "Load" (Remastered) valued at $10.00. One (1) of those ten (10) qualifiers will be randomly selected to win the grand prize pack valued at $77. All prizes are courtesy of Q Prime Management. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.