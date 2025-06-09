WIN ON-AIR: The NJ Beer & Food Festival

Contests
Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the NJ Beer & Food Festival at Crystal Springs Resort on Saturday, June 14th!

The NJ Beer & Food Festival is a one-day event with tons of fun and great drinks. Taste over 200 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and read-to-drink craft cocktails plus and incredible unlimited buffet prepared by the accomplished Resort Team. Enjoy live music from The After Party Band, a high-energy group playing all of your favorite party tunes.

Beer, food, and music, what could make this any better? Tons of unlimited fun, that's what! With activities like goat racing, axe throwing, giant beer pong, and more, the NJ Beer & Food Festival has something for everyone!

The NJ Beer & Food Festival is going to be held at Festival Field located at the Resort entrance of Route 94 and Wild Turkey Way in Hamburg, NJ. You MUST be 21 years of age or older to enter. Pets, children, and strollers are not allowed, even if accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now at crystalgolfresort.com.

From 6:00am to 10:00am from 6/9/25 to 6/12/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Four (4) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to the New Jersey Beer and Food Festival at Crystal Springs Resort valued at $110.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of Crystal Springs Resort. Must be at least 21 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

