WIN ON-AIR: WDHA Presents Seether & Daughtry

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1999, Seether has amassed a global fan base that has grown organically with the quartet’s sense of purpose and commitment spreading outwards, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort, and a sense of personal power.

While others of their ilk faded away, Seether maintains a strong sense of self, ignoring trends and critics in favor of a consummate devotion to their craft. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 15 #1 singles, and 19 Top 5 multi-format hits, with US singles sales topping 17 million and over 1.5 billion streams worldwide across all platforms.

With hits like “Same Damn Life”, “Remedy”, and “Fake It”, Seether are one of the “top dogs” in hard rock, something they have proven again and again. Most recently, they released The Surface Seems So Far in 2024. The album was well received, doing very well on the charts, even breaking onto the Billboard 200 chart, no small feat for a rock act in 2025.

Chris Daughtry is a well-known American singer/songwriter from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, working in the pop-rock genre. His band with his namesake released one of the fastest selling debut albums in history, with one million streams over five weeks, and reached number one on the billboard charts by week nine. The album contained some of the biggest, most recognizable mainstream rock songs in “Home”, “Feels Like Tonight”, and “It’s Not Over”.

In the following years of his success, he led his band to release multiple chart-topping albums including Leave This Town (2009), Baptized (2013), and Cage to Rattle (2018). Daughtry has won many awards, including New Artist of the Year, Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, and Favorite Pop/Rock Album, even earning a clean sweep at the AMAs in 2007 in every category he was nominated for.

Daughtry’s most recent release was 2024’s Shock to the System (Part One), an EP that was very well received. The lead single, “Artificial” shot up to top the US Mainstream Rock chart, and the whole EP was followed by a tour. The follow up, Shock to the System (Part Two) is currently in the works, with Chris and the band eyeing a release for 2025.

Every album Daughtry has released has had a tour to follow, except for Dearly Beloved (2021), but when on tour he got to see the world, traveling across north America, Asia, and Europe. The band has also collaborated with other prominent artists like Sevendust’s “The Past”, Brad Arnold of 3 Doors down on the band’s track “Back to Me”. As of late, the star has been seen on screen with the second season of The Masked Singer (2019), and in the animated film, Trollz as Counselor Olaf.

Tickets on sale at livenation.com.

