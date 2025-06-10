Is Your Dog Metal? Meet MetalDogz – Metal Merch For Your Mutt
How Metal Is Your Mutt?
WDH's Dog Days Of Summer is coming- Sunday June 22nd and let's "MEET THE VENDORS!"
It's Terrie Carr and I am super excited to have my friends Anthony and Deann creators of MetalDogz coming to our WDHA Dog Days Of Summer event at Longevity Veterinary on Route 10 East in Whippany on June 22nd.
I have been a massive fan of their merchandise for over ten years and have loved having my pups Scarlet, Rosie and Star repping the metal over the years. MetalDogz has been at many WDHA events over the years, so perhaps you are familiar with them. They have a KILLER line of Metal Denim jackets out and Rosie LOVES her Motorhead gear. Lemmy is her favorite. AND she even modeled her DEMON wear for Gene Simmons who LOVED it.
And it's not just Metal. Metaldogz has the "horror" category covered as well.
Follow MetalDogz On Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/metaldogzrock/ and come out and see their PAWSOME Metal Merch! They can customize as well.
I could have just posted the many shirts Rosie has, (she has more than featured here) but I figured I'd use her as a model, so you can see how great the gear looks....Here are just a few of Rosie's metal "looks" .......
<strong>Modeling for Gene Simmons</strong>
WDHA's Dog Days Of Summer happens on Sunday - 6/22 at Longevity Veterinary Center on Rt. 10 in Whippany.
Participating Shelters include- Eleventh Hour Rescue, Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, Associated Humane Societies of Newark.
Vendors Include- MetalDogz, Fleecy Finds, Heavy Metal Zen, Portraits By Brian, Fleecy Finds, Steady Eddie Designs and more!
Food from "A Taco Affair" and "Cold Stone Creamery"
Thanks to our sponsors- Longevity, Pacifico Beer, Cold Stone Creamery, A Taco Affair
Full details here! https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/27/wdhas-dog-days-of-summer-2025/
Let's get some dogs and cats forever homes!
Opt To Adopt- Terrie Carr