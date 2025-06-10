Is Your Dog Metal? Meet MetalDogz – Metal Merch For Your Mutt

Contests
It's Terrie Carr and I am super excited to have my friends Anthony and Deann creators of MetalDogz coming to our WDHA Dog Days Of Summer event at Longevity Veterinary on Route 10 East in Whippany on June 22nd.

I have been a massive fan of their merchandise for over ten years and have loved having my pups Scarlet, Rosie and Star repping the metal over the years. MetalDogz has been at many WDHA events over the years, so perhaps you are familiar with them. They have a KILLER line of Metal Denim jackets out and Rosie LOVES her Motorhead gear. Lemmy is her favorite. AND she even modeled her DEMON wear for Gene Simmons who LOVED it.

And it's not just Metal. Metaldogz has the "horror" category covered as well.

Follow MetalDogz On Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/metaldogzrock/ and come out and see their PAWSOME Metal Merch! They can customize as well.

I could have just posted the many shirts Rosie has, (she has more than featured here) but I figured I'd use her as a model, so you can see how great the gear looks....Here are just a few of Rosie's metal "looks" .......

Death Metal Dog
Gene Simmons Demon
Black Metal Dog
Punk Rock Dog
Motorhead Denim Vest
TC Collection; TC Collection; TC Collection; TC Collection; TC Collection

<strong>Modeling for Gene Simmons</strong>

WDHA's Dog Days Of Summer happens on Sunday - 6/22 at Longevity Veterinary Center on Rt. 10 in Whippany.

Participating Shelters include- Eleventh Hour Rescue, Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, Associated Humane Societies of Newark.

Vendors Include- MetalDogz, Fleecy Finds, Heavy Metal Zen, Portraits By Brian, Fleecy Finds, Steady Eddie Designs and more!

Food from "A Taco Affair" and "Cold Stone Creamery"

Thanks to our sponsors- Longevity, Pacifico Beer, Cold Stone Creamery, A Taco Affair

Full details here! https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/27/wdhas-dog-days-of-summer-2025/

Let's get some dogs and cats forever homes!

Opt To Adopt- Terrie Carr

dog days of summermeet the vendorsmetal gearmetal wear for dogsmetaldogzRosie Carr
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
