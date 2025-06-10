Topgolf Kicks Off Work on $30M Entertainment Hub in Parsippany, Set To Open in 2026

Construction has started on a $30 million Topgolf site at 1269 Route 46 in Parsippany, New Jersey. The doors will open to the public in summer 2026.

"We're thrilled to break ground in Parsippany and expand Topgolf's presence in New Jersey. The venue will offer a new way for locals and visitors to connect, compete, and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf's unique style of modern golf," said Chris Callaway, Topgolf Chief Development Officer

Standing three stories tall, the 67,500-square-foot building will pack 102 hitting bays with temperature control near the I-80 and I-280 crossroads. Players can sink into plush seats, gather at high-top tables, and watch HDTVs in each bay. This marks Topgolf's third spot in New Jersey, adding to sites in Edison and Mount Laurel.

The site will add 400 local jobs. "We are thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Parsippany: a new destination that brings together friends, families, and visitors for fun, food, and experiences. The jobs created will have a significant impact here in Parsippany," said Todd Waldo, Topgolf's Director of Real Estate Development.

Inside, guests will find a restaurant, bar, and more than 140 screens. The outdoor space boasts fire pits and a rooftop deck. Players can hit balls at targets while Toptracer tech tracks each shot's path.

Workers cleared the site by taking down four vacant office structures. The new facility will spread across 10.5 acres just west of Beverywyck Road. A tall 100-foot barrier will keep golf balls within bounds.

Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, whose company Shree Parsippany Developers LLC owns the land, said the site "will make Parsippany a destination place while creating many jobs and bringing an economic boost to Parsippany Township."

Visitors can pick from various games, practice their swing, or stop in for food and drinks. The site includes spaces for corporate events and celebrations. During off-peak hours, bays cost $25 per hour and fit up to six people.