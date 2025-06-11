Bad Wolves Singer Steps in as Falling in Reverse’s New Bassist

Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz, the former vocalist for Bad Wolves, became the bassist and backup vocalist for Falling in Reverse. His first shows with the band took place at the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Germany on June 7 and 8.

Laskiewicz shared his thoughts on Instagram. He wrote, "Most intense show I've ever played. 90,000 heads, my 2ND show with FIR. Insane...I'm speechless. Forever Grateful." The switch happened after Tyler Burgess cut social media ties with both the band and vocalist Ronnie Radke in May. Burgess played with Falling in Reverse from 2018 to 2021, and then he returned from 2022 to 2025. Back in February, Laskiewicz praised Radke's character.

This move comes amid changes in Bad Wolves. Guitarist Chris Cain and bassist Kevin Creekman joined the band in April, taking over from Doc Coyle and Kyle Konkiel. Meanwhile, former singer Tommy Vext hinted at a possible return in March. He said that he was going to be in the craziest comeback story in industry history. He and Bad Wolves have had a tense history, so a return to the group would definitely qualify. Creekman has worked with Vext on some of his previous solo projects.