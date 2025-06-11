Bergen County’s Free ‘Movies and Music in the Park’ Series Returns July 2025

Silhouetted view of attractive young couple, boy and girl embracing, spending time together, sitting in the car while watching a movie in a drive in cinema. Entertainment, dating concept. Rear view

Starting July 8, Bergen County parks will come alive with music and films under the stars. The summer series runs through August 22, 2025, bringing entertainment to four local parks. Dr. K's Motown Revue opens the festivities at Riverside County Park-South.

"There's nothing like summer in Bergen County, and our Movies and Music in the Park Series is one of the best ways to enjoy it," County Executive James Tedesco III told NorthJersey.com.

Film screenings are split between two spots. Pascack Brook shows four films, with The Fire Inside starting July 9. Van Saun hosts ten screenings, beginning with Paddington in Peru on July 11.

Live music fills two venues this season. The Overpeck Amphitheater hosts five shows, while Riverside's Stage presents six acts. Each spot brings its charm to the series.

The stage comes alive with bands playing hits from different eras. Larger Than Life pumps out pop classics. The Motor City Revue brings Motown magic. Almost Eras channels Taylor Swift's hits. David Cedeño and Los 9 Del Sabor add Latin rhythms to the mix.

As the sun sets around 8:30 p.m., movies light up the screen. Musicians take the stage at 7 p.m. sharp. Pack chairs and blankets, you'll want to get cozy.

"These events are where families create fun summer memories that last a lifetime," County Commissioner Tom Sullivan shared with NorthJersey.com.

New blockbusters fill the movie schedule. Watch Venom: The Last Dance under the stars. Catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in the open air. See Captain America: Brave New World on the big screen. Kids' favorites include Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King.