New Jersey’s Best Amusement Park is Great for Thrill-Seekers

Summer is a great time to visit an amusement park, and while America has plenty of fantastic ones located across the country, it's simply more convenient to go to a park that's in the state. Amusement parks offers lot of fun, including roller-coasters, thrill rides, summer foods such as cotton candy and live entertainment, so there's really something for everyone, even those who don't like riding huge roller-coasters. Now, one amusement park in the state is being recognized as one of the top parks in the country.

Top Amusement Park Getaway

First of all, what's the biggest amusement park in the United States? It's Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, with Iberia Plus stating, "Located in the state of Florida, just 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport and four hours' drive from Miami, its 12,000 hectares make it the largest theme park in the world, equal in size to the metropolitan area of Barcelona or San Francisco." Walk Disney World encompasses the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, as well as other activities and attractions. It's obviously one of the most famous amusement parks in the world.

The folks at Let's Roam have put together a tally of the best amusement park in each state. In the piece, they say that the U.S. has around 475 of these parks across the country, so there are plenty of opportunities to get your thrill on. "Whether you're seeking a world-record-breaking coaster, a hidden gem in your local area, or a water park to cool off in during the summer months, we've found the best amusement park in each state to help you with your choice," they add.