Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Sammy Hagar on Dreams, Eddie Van Halen and Celebrating Ozzy Osbourne

Sammy Hagar Is A Good Friend Of WDHA Hey Gang, TC here and I’m no stranger to “Sammy Convos”- He is always one of my favorite people to interview. In…

Terrie Carr
Rob Shanahan

Sammy Hagar Is A Good Friend Of WDHA

Hey Gang, TC here and I'm no stranger to "Sammy Convos"- He is always one of my favorite people to interview.

In fact, Sammy has been on with me for over 30 years! A few of my awesome memories are below. From Montrose, to solo, Van Halen to Chickenfoot, The Wabo's .......Sammy is one of rock's busiest singers. And one of the most talented and nicest. It's always a blast.

TC Sam
Sammy came to WDHA frequently in the 1990's to hang with TC, Lenny Bloch and TJ Bryan - We had a blast on air that day and Sammy kept singing "Spoonman"
Sammy hagar 90's
Terrie Carr and Sammy Hagar in the Van Halen days hanging for an on air Q&A
What an honor to be asked to interview Sammy - the invite with me at the bottom! (where I belong)
TC Collection; Sunset Sessions Collection

Check Out Sammy's Video Interview With Me

Sammy discusses his new tune "Encore, Thank You Goodnight" and how the inspiration came to him in a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen. Joe Satriani was brought in and the magic happened. We also discuss Sammy's residency in Las Vegas, AND his participation in Ozzy Osbourne's final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" show on 7/5 at Villa Park in Birmingham. Sam is always on the move, inspiring, performing and living life. A lesson to us all! For more Red Rocker info visit- https://www.redrocker.com/

And check out "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight" below- It's beautiful.

Encore, Thank You, Goodnight

Rock On Friends,

Terrie Carr

*More TC interviews here- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Sammy HagarVan Halen
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
The Most Underrated AC/DC Deep Cuts
MusicThe Most Underrated AC/DC Deep CutsAnne Erickson
Rolling Stones Turn to New Album After Scrapping Potential 2025 European Tour
MusicRolling Stones Turn to New Album After Scrapping Potential 2025 European TourLaura Adkins
‘God Only Knows’ & 7 Other Timeless Songs That Were B-Sides
Music‘God Only Knows’ & 7 Other Timeless Songs That Were B-SidesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect