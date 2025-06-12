Sammy Hagar on Dreams, Eddie Van Halen and Celebrating Ozzy Osbourne
Sammy Hagar Is A Good Friend Of WDHA Hey Gang, TC here and I’m no stranger to “Sammy Convos”- He is always one of my favorite people to interview. In…
Sammy Hagar Is A Good Friend Of WDHA
Hey Gang, TC here and I'm no stranger to "Sammy Convos"- He is always one of my favorite people to interview.
In fact, Sammy has been on with me for over 30 years! A few of my awesome memories are below. From Montrose, to solo, Van Halen to Chickenfoot, The Wabo's .......Sammy is one of rock's busiest singers. And one of the most talented and nicest. It's always a blast.
Check Out Sammy's Video Interview With Me
Sammy discusses his new tune "Encore, Thank You Goodnight" and how the inspiration came to him in a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen. Joe Satriani was brought in and the magic happened. We also discuss Sammy's residency in Las Vegas, AND his participation in Ozzy Osbourne's final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" show on 7/5 at Villa Park in Birmingham. Sam is always on the move, inspiring, performing and living life. A lesson to us all! For more Red Rocker info visit- https://www.redrocker.com/
And check out "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight" below- It's beautiful.
Encore, Thank You, Goodnight
Rock On Friends,
Terrie Carr
*More TC interviews here- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/