ENTER ONLINE: From Ashes To New

WDHA's Metal with the Mikes is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see From Ashes To New at the Starland Ballroom on Saturday, November 8th!

From Ashes to New is a dynamic rock band from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, known for their innovative fusion of hard rock, rap, electronic, and alternative elements. Formed in 2013 by Matt Brandyberry, the band initially gained attention with their debut single "My Fight" and their self-titled EP. Their debut full-length album, Day One, released in 2016, showcased their signature blend of rap verses, melodic choruses, and electronic rock.

In 2017, the band underwent significant lineup changes, with drummer Mat Madiro (formerly of Trivium) joining and Danny Case stepping in as the new lead vocalist after a fan-driven audition process. This revitalized lineup brought a fresh energy to their music, leading to the release of The Future in 2018. The album debuted at number 163 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured a mix of melodic hooks and introspective lyrics.

Their 2020 album, Panic, continued to build on this foundation, with the title track becoming a top 20 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. The band’s 2023 release, Blackout, further refined their sound, incorporating heavier elements and exploring deeper themes of personal struggle and resilience.

Beyond their studio work, From Ashes to New has made a significant impact with their Quarantine Chronicles EP series, released in 2021. The series delved into themes of hardship and perseverance, resonating with fans worldwide and earning over 20 million streams across digital platforms. Collaborations with artists like Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch and Johnny 3 Tears of Hollywood Undead added to the series' acclaim.

Known for their high-energy performances and anthemic sound, From Ashes to New continues to inspire audiences with their message of overcoming adversity and embracing personal transformation.

Tickets on sale now at starlandballroom.com.

Joseph Quinn revealed another villain in "Fantastic Four: First Steps". Get the story HERE.